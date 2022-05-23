Watch CBS News
Kindness Generator offers ideas for how to celebrate 143 Day

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#143DayinPA
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday is the 143rd day of 2022. That means it is 143 Day for Pennsylvanians.

Pittsburgh's own Fred Rogers would use one-four-three as a sign for "I love you," based on the number of letters in each word.

To honor his memory, "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" fans use the 143rd day of the year to work in his honor.

They are encouraging Pennsylvanians to share acts of kindness and good deeds they do for each other.

The state's 143 Day website has a Kindness Generator for anyone looking to lend a hand to someone in need today.

It's #143DayinPA, a statewide day of kindness in honor of our unofficial mascot, Mister Rogers. 🏡♥️ His way of saying ...

Posted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on Monday, May 23, 2022

 
The kids at Shaler Area School District are marking the day with "It's a Beautiful Day in Titan Town." The party-like event includes stories, music, art, community and more.

For more ideas on how to celebrate, click here

First published on May 23, 2022 / 4:22 PM

