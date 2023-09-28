Watch CBS News
Local News

Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer may be over, but fall's outdoor fun is just heating up! If you're ready to stroll around a market with a warm, spiced beverage, check out these cozy fall shopping spots for a chance to pick up something fun from one of our many local artisans.

Free RAD Days - Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1: Open Air – A Free Celebration of the Performing Arts, various times

Join the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and Hazelwood Local for Open Air at Hazelwood Green. This free, three-day event will feature live performances by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and others, along with art vendors, demonstrations, kid's activities, food trucks and more. Get the full performance schedule and vendor list right here.

Plus free Admission to Carnegie Museum of Art & Natural History  and Contemporary Craft Museum - SATURDAY

Heinz History Center  - SUNDAY

Saturday, Sept. 30: Prime Stage Cemetery Walk, Homewood Cemetery, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Experience the history of Pittsburgh's legends who are buried at the cemetery as local actors in period costumes portray their incredible lives and the impact they had on Pittsburgh. The 1-hour tours begin every 30 minutes between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Online registration is $20. Check out this video to learn more. 

Saturday, Sept. 30: "Birds in my Backyard" Frick Environmental Center, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Author and Pittsburgh native Lisa Donovan will read her children's book, followed by a bird-focused collage activity led by illustrator Dee Paras. A short birdwatching hike with a naturalist educator will conclude the session. Best ages 10 and younger. Registration is $5 per child.

You can find the full list of events at this link.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.