Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer may be over, but fall's outdoor fun is just heating up! If you're ready to stroll around a market with a warm, spiced beverage, check out these cozy fall shopping spots for a chance to pick up something fun from one of our many local artisans.

Free RAD Days - Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1: Open Air – A Free Celebration of the Performing Arts, various times

Join the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and Hazelwood Local for Open Air at Hazelwood Green. This free, three-day event will feature live performances by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and others, along with art vendors, demonstrations, kid's activities, food trucks and more. Get the full performance schedule and vendor list right here.

Plus free Admission to Carnegie Museum of Art & Natural History and Contemporary Craft Museum - SATURDAY

Heinz History Center - SUNDAY

Saturday, Sept. 30: Prime Stage Cemetery Walk, Homewood Cemetery, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Experience the history of Pittsburgh's legends who are buried at the cemetery as local actors in period costumes portray their incredible lives and the impact they had on Pittsburgh. The 1-hour tours begin every 30 minutes between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Online registration is $20. Check out this video to learn more.

Saturday, Sept. 30: "Birds in my Backyard" Frick Environmental Center, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Author and Pittsburgh native Lisa Donovan will read her children's book, followed by a bird-focused collage activity led by illustrator Dee Paras. A short birdwatching hike with a naturalist educator will conclude the session. Best ages 10 and younger. Registration is $5 per child.

You can find the full list of events at this link.