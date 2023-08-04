Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 4-6

August is upon us, and there's a great lineup of Pittsburgh weekend events where you can soak up summer with your family. Here are some fun things to do with your family this weekend!

All Month Long: Three for Free Museum Admission

To celebrate The Warhol, The Heinz History Center, and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh all winning a USAToday 10Best award for best museums, they've decided to offer free admission all month long. Pittsburgh was the only city to win three categories. Advanced reservations are recommended but not required.

Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6: Moraine State Park Regatta

This two-day event is packed with food, swimming, water sports, educational activities, and celebration at Butler County's largest lake. The event is free, though families pay for food and beverages separately. There will be fly fishing lessons, kayaking lessons and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Moonshot Museum Presents Mission to the Moon at CLP Mt. Washington, 1 p.m.

The space educators at the Moonshot Museum call this event a "high-octane lunar science expedition" as they explore Pittsburgh's role in lunar exploration. With daring experiments and a science lesson disguised as zany fun, don't miss this free event. Details can be found here.

For the rest of the events, go here.