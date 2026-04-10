Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: April 11-12

Saturday, April 11: F.I.N.E. Arts Weekend at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The F.I.N. E. (Fresh Innovation Non-stop Expression) Arts Residency regularly brings the community together with local artists to explore creativity, thanks to a grant from the Fine Foundation. This weekend's activities are all about clay. Print on clay, create with clay, and learn about the firing and wheel-throwing process. There will even be a Pottery Throw Down Competition. All of these events are included with museum admission.

Saturday, April 11: "Scraposaurs" at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Explore the art of Dale Lewis in his collection of 14 sculptures of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures created from repurposed scrap metal and found objects. This exhibit opens this weekend and will run through October 31. This exhibition is included with garden admission.

Sunday, April 12: K-POP Fun Factory with South Side Kids, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This weekend, South Side Kids is teaming up with Enclave, which typically hosts adult events. This event, though, is for kids who can't get enough of the latest K-Pop craze. There will be a live DJ, face painting, a meet-and-greet with the lead Huntress, and more. Tickets are $38, but the code SSKIDS26 is good for 35 percent off.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.