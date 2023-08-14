Kids Day held at Schenley Plaza
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburghers of all ages got a chance to enjoy some summer fun on Sunday!
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy held its Kids Day at Schenley Plaza.
There were free activities for everyone including a balloon artist, crafts, special guests and performers, and free rides on the PNC Carousel.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire also sent crew members and a fire truck engine as part of the festivities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.