Kids and families enjoy community day at August Wilson Center

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was a spring edition of the August Wilson Community Day at the August Wilson Center. 

It was focused on sports, arts, and entertainment so there was something for everyone. 

Attendees could browse through a small business marketplace and get to see some of the city's top players from the Steelers and Penguins. 

"I feel like the turnout is really great," said Cathryn Calhoun, the Director of Education and Community Engagement. "We've had a lot of kids and families throughout the day and they seem to have been enjoying themselves." 

The center hosts community days for times per year and you can check out the full slate of events right here. 

