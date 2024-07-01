Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Pittsburgh targeted in thefts, residents say

Frustration in Pittsburgh neighborhood after cars broken into

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in Beechview are frustrated after they said their cars were broken into overnight.

"There's glass shattered from when they broke the window," Phillip Clayton said.

He said that's not all.

"The ignition switch has been tampered with and destroyed," Clayton said.

He went to the junkyard on Monday, hoping to find affordable parts. He has insurance, but he doesn't have full coverage. So, he's left to cover the costs.

"It costs money to do repairs, which is why I'm over here at U-Pull-&-Pay because I don't have a lot of money," Clayton said.

Clayton explained that he called the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police to report the crime, but he didn't get the response he wanted.

"When I called 911, they told me that the Zone 6 detective squad were grossly understaffed, and they could not get back to me for about a week," he said.

It frustrated him even more.

"Kias and Hyundais that are being broken into, and this is not a victimless crime," he said.

Pittsburgh police told KDKA-TV that detectives are investigating four cases involving Kias and others.

However, officers were in the area Monday but for a different incident.

Clayton said he's sent pictures and videos to the police.

"You think you're savvy, you think you're clever. you're not." He said. "If you come back to our neighborhood, people are not going to be happy. People are going to be proactive about the situation."