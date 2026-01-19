Pittsburgh-area couple says Kia denied warranty claim over oil change receipts

Jamie and Debbie Rekasie say they did everything right.

The Brookline couple leased a 2019 Kia Optima and liked it so much they decided to buy it. As a one-car household, they said they took maintenance seriously, keeping records of oil changes, brakes, and tires.

So when the engine failed at just 80,000 miles, they expected Kia's 100,000-mile powertrain warranty would cover the repair.

Instead, they say Kia denied their claim.

"Destroyed. Stressed out," said owner Jamie Rekasie.

Rekasie says he submitted dozens of receipts to Kia after the engine failed. The company responded by saying the vehicle had not been properly maintained.

"I have records. Fourteen oil changes, two sets of brakes, two sets of tires," said Rekasie.

The trouble began in October 2025, when the couple brought the car to a local dealership to repair a turbo issue, a repair they say Kia covered. Just two months later, the engine failed.

Kia declined to pay for a replacement engine, saying the oil change receipts did not include the vehicle's VIN or odometer reading.

Rekasie says his son, a mechanic, performed the oil changes, and the shop provided the receipts.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, says warranty denials like this are not unusual.

"Often, the first tactic is to deny the claim and hope the consumer goes away," said Brooks.

Brooks points to the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, a federal law that protects consumers. The law makes it illegal for manufacturers to void a warranty simply because maintenance was done at home or by an independent mechanic as long as the correct parts, oil, and service schedule were followed.

Importantly, Brooks says, the burden of proof is on the manufacturer—not the consumer—to show that a lack of maintenance caused the failure.

KDKA Investigates contacted Kia about the Rekasie family's case.

The company said it only approves home oil changes when receipts clearly list the quantity of oil, an oil filter, the date, and vehicle mileage.

But shortly after our inquiry, Kia reversed course, offering the following statement.

"In the spirit of customer satisfaction and service, our customer care department has approved an engine replacement and will be in contact with the customer to share next steps."

When KDKA Investigates told Jamie and Debbie the news, they were relieved.

Brooks says this case serves as a reminder for consumers—especially Kia and Hyundai owners—to keep detailed records and not give up if a warranty claim is denied.

If you have documentation showing you followed the manufacturer's maintenance schedule, he says, keep pushing.