Khalil Walls found not guilty on all counts in deadly Club Erotica shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man was found not guilty on all counts in the case of a deadly shooting outside of Club Erotica last year.
Khalil Walls was accused of killing Christopher Butler outside the strip club in January 2021.
According to the Tribune-Review, there was testimony in the trial that Walls was defending a friend from an attack by the victim and that he tried to get him to stop by firing warning shots.
The jury returned all not guilty verdicts late on Tuesday after four days of deliberations.
