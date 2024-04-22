Philadelphia police withdraw arrest warrant for State Rep. Kevin Boyle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has withdrawn the arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

Last week, Philly police issued the warrant for Boyle's arrest after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. But on Monday, Krasner said officials learned that there is no active protection from abuse order Boyle could've violated.

"This does not mean, one way or another, that Mr. Boyle committed no crime," Krasner said. "That is a matter to be determined later, but based on the information we have today, which is more complete than the apparently accurate information we had before, we do not find that there is probable cause to justify a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Boyle for violating a protection from abuse order on the dates in question."

Boyle was arrested and charged in 2021 for harassment and violating a protection order filed by his estranged wife. At the time, his attorney called it a domestic issue.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania District 172, which covers parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia. He has represented the district since 2011 and is currently seeking his eighth term.



Kevin Boyle's brother, Brendan, a Congressmember who represents Pennsylvania's Second District, said his brother's struggle with mental illness has been a nightmare for their family.

