Pennsylvania House Democrat introduces resolution that could expel Rep. Kevin Boyle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania House Democrat introduced a resolution on Thursday that could expel State Rep. Kevin Boyle as he faces charges for violating a protection from abuse order.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, a Democrat who serves part of Montgomery County, introduced a resolution that could expel a member of the house if the person is determined unfit to serve.

The resolution would form a five-person subcommittee to investigate whether the person can effectively serve their constituents. The subcommittee would look into whether the person suffers from a "temporary or permanent impairment, physical or mental, rendering a member unable to discharge the duties of office." It would also include looking into whether the person has a history of substance abuse or a decline in cognitive abilities.

The resolution will be called up for debate when the House returns to session, which could happen as soon as April 29.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia police issued an arrest warrant for Boyle for violating a protection from abuse order. Sources said Boyle texted his estranged wife, which is a violation of that order. He's yet to turn himself in.

In 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violating a protection order filed by his estranged wife. At the time, his attorney called it a domestic issue.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania District 172, which covers parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia. He has represented the district since 2011 and is seeking his eighth term.

Boyle's brother, Congressmember Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania's Second District, released a statement that Kevin's struggle with mental illness is a "nightmare" for their family.

"Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better," the statement read, in part.

The resolution comes as the Pennsylvania primary is approaching on April 23. Democrats currently control the Pennsylvania House with a slim majority.

Republicans are also hoping to flip Boyle's seat in the House in the general election.

Boyle will face Sean Dougherty, who has the support of the state party, raising $72,000 from the PA House Democratic Campaign Committee, according to campaign finance reports, in the primary.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.