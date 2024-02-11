Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle banned from bar after allegedly threatening staff: police

ROCKLEDGE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating an incident involving Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle at a Montgomery County bar earlier this month.

According to Rockledge Police Chief John Gallagher, officers responded to the Gaul & Co. Malt House on Huntington Pike around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 after learning a man inside the bar was allegedly threatening to hit female employees.

The man, later identified as Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, was reportedly drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs, police said.

At the bar, police learned that Boyle, a Democrat representing parts of Northeast Philadelphia and Montgomery County in District 172, was asked to leave multiple times but refused, and then allegedly started to threaten the employees. Police said eventually he left, but came back a short time later.

According to Chief Gallagher, no one was injured and the staff involved told police they didn't want to press charges against Boyle, but just wanted him removed from the bar. Responding officers told Boyle he was banned from the bar and ordered him to leave, at which point he walked away.

Rockledge Police said they're working with the Malt House to review surveillance and phone videos, and will take "appropriate action" when their investigation is complete.

"It is important to know that Mr. Boyle's status as elected official and/or political party affiliation is irrelevant to the Rockledge Police Department," the department said in a statement. "As a professional law enforcement agency, we will continue to remain neutral and apolitical, regardless of the circumstances."

Video of Boyle inside the bar, yelling and swearing at employees, has circulated on social media. In a statement shared with CBS Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 9, House Democratic leadership said they're aware of the video of Rep. Boyle and called it "very troubling."

"Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps," the statement continued. "One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized."

Rep. Kevin Boyle is the brother of Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.