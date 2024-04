Arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle withdrawn by Philadelphia police, DA Krasner says The Philadelphia Police Department withdrew the arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday. Last week, Philly police issued the warrant for Boyle's arrest after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. But on Monday, Krasner said officials learned that there is no active protection from abuse order Boyle could've violated.