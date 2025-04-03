Kesha bringing her new, North American tour to Pittsburgh this summer

Pittsburgh's summer concert schedule now has another date for the pop fans out there.

Live Nation announced that on July 26, at the Pavilion at Star Lake, multi-platinum global pop star Kesha will bring her North American tour to town.

She will be joined by the newly reunited glam-pop band Scissor Sisters on all dates, including in Pittsburgh.

"I'm committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you, a celebration is in order!" Kesha's tour announcement said. "Let's help each other find some love and connection this summer."

The new tour is in celebration of Kesha's forthcoming album, "(PERIOD)" which is set to release on her own record label, Kesha Records. That will be available worldwide on Friday, July 4. The new album is described as an "unapologetic, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity" from Kesha.

The tour officially begins on July 1 in Utah when she'll kick the tour off at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. Along with Pittsburgh, she'll make stops in Cincinnati on July 16, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 28, Philadelphia on July 29, and Buffalo on July 31.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets on Kesha's website, which will begin on Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the public on Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m.