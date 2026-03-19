What's new at Kennywood this year? Park reveals plans for 2026 season

Kennywood is opening in just one month, and the park on Thursday revealed what's new in the way of food, festivals and rides.

Kennywood opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. The season kicks off with a new festival, Celebrate Kennywood Weekends, which will run on Saturdays and Sundays through May 10. The park said there will be exclusive Potato Patch-inspired food items, nostalgic photo opportunities and more.

As for food, a new location called Centennial Grill, located near The Whip, will bring cheesesteaks back to Kennywood. And a new ice cream stand called the Big Dipper, which pays tribute to the Dipper roller coaster's run from 1948 to 1984, will serve up a variety of flavors next to Noah's Ark.

Kennywood also has big plans for celebrating America's 250th birthday. The park says it will have its largest fireworks show ever on July 4, and more than 300 drones will light up the sky every weekend night from July 11 through July 26.

There are two more birthday celebrations on the docket: The Whip turns 100 years old, and the Phantom's Revenge turns 25. To celebrate, the Phantom's Revenge will get a special logo and new details will be added to the station.

Other events like Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival, Fall Fantasy Parades, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights will also return.

"Opening Day at Kennywood is always a big deal for Pittsburgh," Kennywood general manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a press release. "This year we're adding Celebrate Kennywood Weekends, which honors our iconic brand, the Potato Patch through a variety of potato-inspired menu items. With milestone anniversaries for rides like The Whip and Phantom's Revenge, we're proud to see families continuing to enjoy generations of memories on the same rides that have made Kennywood special for nearly 130 years."