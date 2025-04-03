Kennywood set for its earliest opening day in nearly 100 years

With one of the earliest opening days in almost 100 years, Kennywood returns on 4-1-2 Day, Saturday, April 12th, with some old favorites and some new amusements.

Part of the reason the park is opening early this year is to revel in the Easter holiday with their first-ever Eggcellent Celebration. This new celebration not only includes an all-you-can-eat Easter brunch at the Parkside Cafe, but a chance to meet and great Tuft, Kennywood's new Easter Bunny.

If you are coming in for the new Easter celebration at the park, you and your family can stay and experience the freshly themed Kennywood Junction, which has taken over the old Thomas Town area of the park. The junction has five revamped kids' rides that pay homage to the city's industrial past.

"When you go in that area, you are going to see some really cool things like our fire truck ride will have actual logos and patches from local fire departments," said Ricky Spicuzza, the General Manager of Kennywood. "We are going to have the brand-new train that is redone to match the area, as well as the old, famous piece of history, The Gimbels Flye,r that will actually be back on the track. We are bringing back the Olde Kennywood Railroad, where you will go through Kennywood's rich history, and you are going to see some different things along the way throughout that ride that will show you some things that used to be at the park."

Many of Kennywood's favorite rides will be back in operation this season, including North America's highest inversion on Pennsylvania's tallest roller coaster, the Steel Curtain, which was closed for the entire 2024 season for a modification project.

"The Steel Curtain will make its grand return this season," said Lynsey Winters, the Communications Director for Place Entertainment, Kennywood's parent company. "We know you are all anxiously awaiting an opening date. As soon as testing begins, an opening date will be announced."