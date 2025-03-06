Kennywood brings back Jeeters mascot

Kennywood is bringing a nostalgic mascot back to the park, and even before his big debut, he's making quite the impression on social media.

Jeeters, a giant fluffy pink mascot wearing yellow overalls and a tall blue hat, has taken over the park's social media accounts, announcing his arrival by saying, "marketing team on vacay…1st day back at the Wood & I have 2 learn social. plz help. what you wanna to see?"

marketing team on vacay… 🌴 1st day back at the Wood & I have 2 learn social. plz help. what you wanna to see? 👀 Posted by Kennywood on Monday, March 3, 2025

A request for aerial views from one commenter was met with the reply, "how tall do u think i am?" When asked for an update on Kennywood Junction, Jeeters said, "they r workin' on da railroad."

There were also plenty of requests for updates on the Steel Curtain, which was closed last season for "an extensive modification project." But Jeeters didn't quite seem to understand the assignment. He posted a photo of himself holding a gold and brown curtain, writing, "yinz asked 4 it. ur curtain update." Jeeters got some boos in the comment section, to which he responded, "u no like my content?"

yinz asked 4 it. ur curtain update. Posted by Kennywood on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Jeeters was a regular at the park in the 70s and 80s before he disappeared. He told Talk Pittsburgh's Boaz Frankel that the last thing he remembers is standing in line for a doubleheader cone. Suddenly, he was waking up in the Golden Nugget's freezer, wondering where the Log Jammer went.

Today's visitors may recognize him from Jeeters' Pub, a bar that opened last year and serves draft beer, charcuterie boards, wings, snacks and other pub snacks.

While Jeeters announced Thursday night that he's handing social media back over to the marketing team, he does have his own Instagram account now. Jeeters will be hanging out around the park all season. Kennywood is opening early this season on 412 Day, April 12.