Kennywood provides update on modification of Steel Curtain

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Fans of Kennywood who have been waiting to once again ride the Steel Curtain will have to wait until the 2025 season.

On Friday, the amusement park announced that they are working to install enhancements to get the ride open when the park does next year.

"Throughout the season, our team has been hard at work toward the reopening of the Steel Curtain in 2025," said General Manager Ricky Spicuzza in a statement provided to KDKA. "When you visit the park this weekend, you will notice we have begun the next phase of work on this project, which includes adding additional columns to the structure. These enhancements and others will increase the coaster's reliability and longevity, maintaining it for generations of riders to come. We are excited to continue progress on the coaster over the next several months and we can't wait to welcome riders back to the Steel Curtain in 2025."

Back in April, Kennywood announced the ride would be closed for the season for "an extensive modification project."

That announcement came after a season of off-and-on closures.

In 2023, just weeks after reopening, it was shut down once again.

Meanwhile, this year, a class action suit was filed by season pass holders alleging that Kennywood knew the ride would be closed before selling season passes.

"They knew the Steel Curtain wasn't going to be open this season," attorney John. A. Biedrzycki. "But they didn't put that information out until after thousands of people bought season passes."

Kennywood and its parent company Festival Fun Parks did not comment on the litigation.