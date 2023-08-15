Watch CBS News
Kennywood, Idlewild Parks hold hiring events

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa (KDKA) --  Kennywood and Idlewild Parks are holding hiring events this month for Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest and Idlewild's HALLOWBOO. 

They are looking to fill over 250 positions during the Halloween season. This year marks a total of 125 seasons for Kennywood. 

Kennywood's fall hiring event is on Monday, Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. and Idlewild's fall hiring event is on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m.

For more information about the hiring events, visit Kennywood.com or Idlewild.com.

