Fire breaks out at building under construction at Kennywood
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews were called to Kennywood for a fire at a building under construction.
Dispatchers said a call came in for crews to respond to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.
A spokesperson said the fire happened at the building that's set to be a Primanti's restaurant.
The park said the fire was under control in minutes and no one was injured.
Kennywood's website said it's closed Friday for a special event.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Last month, Kennywood and Primanti's announced their partnership to bring the famous sandwiches to the park. It hasn't opened yet.
