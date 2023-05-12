Fire breaks out at building under construction at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews were called to Kennywood for a fire at a building under construction.

Dispatchers said a call came in for crews to respond to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson said the fire happened at the building that's set to be a Primanti's restaurant.

(Photo: KDKA)

The park said the fire was under control in minutes and no one was injured.

Kennywood's website said it's closed Friday for a special event.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last month, Kennywood and Primanti's announced their partnership to bring the famous sandwiches to the park. It hasn't opened yet.