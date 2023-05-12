Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at building under construction at Kennywood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews were called to Kennywood for a fire at a building under construction. 

Dispatchers said a call came in for crews to respond to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. 

A spokesperson said the fire happened at the building that's set to be a Primanti's restaurant.

kdka-kenywood-fire.png
(Photo: KDKA)

The park said the fire was under control in minutes and no one was injured.

Kennywood's website said it's closed Friday for a special event. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Last month, Kennywood and Primanti's announced their partnership to bring the famous sandwiches to the park. It hasn't opened yet.   

First published on May 12, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.