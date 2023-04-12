Primanti Bros. restaurant coming to Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — What do you get when you combine Primanti Bros. with Kennywood Park? The answer is apparently a "yinzsplosion," and it's happening this spring.

Kennywood and Primanti's announced their new partnership on April 12, or 412 Day.

A Primanti's restaurant will open in Lost Kennywood later this spring and will have the famous sandwiches topped with house-made coleslaw and fresh-cut fries. It'll be Primanti's first park-based location.

"I've been going to Kennywood and Primanti Bros. for more than 40 years - just like many Pittsburghers," Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said in a press release. "So, finalizing this partnership to open Primanti Bros. inside Kennywood has us very excited. And to be able to announce on 412 Day - it's about as big a yinzsplosion as we can handle. We'll see you this spring inside the park."

Kennywood is opening for its 125th season on April 22.