Kennywood's Fall Fantasy parades returning this weekend for the 75th year

The popular Fall Fantasy parades at Kennywood Park are returning this weekend for a 75th year.

Kennywood announced the return of the parades on Wednesday and say that the events will return on Saturday, August 2.

The parades will take place daily for over two weeks and will feature nearly 150 local marching bands with a Mardi Gras twist this season.

In addition to the marching bands, the parades will feature live music, specialty food and drinks, a French Quarter themed block party, and floats designed and created by Kennywood's artists and carpenters.

The parades, which began at the park in 1950 as a way to celebrate local students before the school year began, will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. from August 2 through August 17.

"For 75 years, the Fall Fantasy Parades have been a beloved tradition that brings our community together," said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. "This year, we're turning up the energy with a Mardi Gras twist, from vibrant parade floats to live music and festive food, it's going to be a celebration like no other."

The park says that people wishing to attend Kennywood for the parade can purchase single-day tickets online for $39.99.

Kennywood will open daily through August 18 and after that will be open on weekends and Labor Day through September 7.