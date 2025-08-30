Watch CBS News
Kennywood cancels 21-plus nights due to fights, reiterates "Zero-Tolerance" policy

Amid an outbreak of fights, Kennywood has announced that they are cancelling its 21+ events. 

"Kennywood has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior," Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "Anyone displaying unruly or disruptive behavior will be banned from the park. We are cancelling the 21+ event at Kennywood, effective immediately." 

Videos posted to social media showed a fight at the park during Friday night's event. 

Kennywood did not say if anyone, or how many people, were banned as a result of the social media video. 

Last year, Kennywood added the event for one night and announced earlier this month that they were bringing it back for two nights, scheduled for August 22 and August 29, respectively

The event had the park open from 7 p.m. until midnight, with several rides remaining open and offering alcohol sales throughout the park. There was also live music from a DJ, karaoke, games, and other attractions. 

As the summer winds down, Kennywood is gearing up for its Phantom Fall Fest, which begins on September 12 and runs through November 1. 

The park will be open from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon until 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays. 

