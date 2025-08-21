Kennywood hosting two 21-plus nights

Kennywood is hosting two 21-plus nights to wrap up the summer.

The park added its first 21-plus night last season, and this year, they're holding two events with longer hours and more food and drink locations. From 7 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 29, the park will exclusively open its gates for those 21 and older.

Rides like the Steel Curtain, Phantom's Revenge, Kangaroo, Racer, Jack Rabbit, Black Widow and Exterminator will be open just for adults. There will also be beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a live DJ, karaoke, foam parties, games and more.

To get in, guests have to have a dated event ticket or an eligible season pass.

Kennywood's summer season has wound down, and now the park is looking ahead to Phantom Fall Fest.

During the daytime, Phantom Fall Fest brings family-friendly fun to Kennywood, but when the clock hits 6 p.m., nearly 200 scare actors climb out of the shadows.

Fan-favorite haunted houses like "mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed" and "Shady Grove" return this year. And there's a new haunted house, "Detached," which takes thrill-seekers through the "terrifying toy store of the Puppet Master."

Most Kennywood rides and attractions will also be open throughout the day and all night long.

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Friday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 1. The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays.