Kennywood to host first 21-plus event

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood has been around for over 120 years, but next week, it's doing something it's never done before.

The park will host its first 21 and over event on Friday, Aug. 30, giving attendees a sneak peek at Phantom Fall Fest while serving a Halloween-themed buffet alongside beer, wine and cocktails. There will also be a "massive dance party" with a DJ on the Island Stage.

Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the "mAlice in Wonderland" haunt and exclusive time on some popular rides like the Jack Rabbit. The park is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, but there will be activities until midnight for the 21-plus crowd.

Getting into the event requires special admission. All guests have to be 21 years or older. They'll also have to show their ID and get a wristband before 10 p.m.

Kennywood is winding down its summer season and getting ready for Phantom Fall Fest, which kicks off on Sept. 20, running select dates through Oct. 27. Phantom Fall Fest features family fun up until 6 p.m. After that, seven haunts and four scare zones open.

To help bring Phantom Fall Fest to life, Kennywood is looking to fill 200 positions, including scare actors, food and beverage workers and ride operators. A hiring event will be held on Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Parkside Café.