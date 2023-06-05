Man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett's SUV misses court appearance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The case of a Steeler's stolen SUV is even more perplexing after the man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett's Hyundai Genesis was a no show in court.

Monroeville police say 60-year-old Christopher Carter lifted quarterback Kenny Pickett's Hyundai Genesis from the lot and left his own ride as alleged evidence.

Now the Monroeville judge claims he ghosted on his first big day in court.

"I can tell you, when you do not show up for court, there are serious consequences. Number one, the judge issues a bench warrant and that means you have violated the terms of your bond that was invoked by the magisterial district judge when you were released from jail," said legal expert Phil DiLucente.

Court paperwork shows the judge released Carter on his own recognizance, meaning Carter didn't need to post bail or bond. It's common for non-violent theft crimes. He's a free man following his arrest as long as he promised to show up to court.

Legal expert Phil DiLucente says that didn't happen.

"Whenever you are brought in front of the court again, it's going to be very hard for your defense lawyer to make an argument that you're going to show up to court again so his bond is currently revoked," he said.

Carter faces three felony theft charges for allegedly stealing Pickett's SUV before ditching it in a nearby suburb. Right now, there's no defense attorney listed on his court paperwork, but DiLucente says Carter ought to know everyone wants to hear from him.

"The allegations of stealing the car of the fan-favorite, next to Crosby, in Pittsburgh is a pretty hard uphill battle but I'm certain whoever his defense lawyer is will do a fine job," DiLucente.