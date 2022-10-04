Kenny Pickett expected to be named as Steelers starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kenny Pickett Era could soon be underway in Pittsburgh.

Just days after making his NFL debut at Acrisure Stadium in the second half of the Steelers' game against the Jets, a new report says that Pickett is expected to replace Mitch Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Monday that he is 'slated to be the QB moving forward.'

The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Lc2ZiMerlg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

This comes after the team and Steelers Nation got to see his talents on the field on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out and winds up to deliver a pass while facing the New York Jets on Oct. 2nd, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Pickett completed 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards, also throwing 3 interceptions. He also added in two rushing touchdowns.

Following the team's 24-20 loss, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson spoke highly of Pickett's play.

RELATED STORIES:

"He plays with swagger," Johnson said. "When he comes to the huddle, he demands, like, 'huddle up, come in, listen.' Everyone respects him. He's a great player. He's young and gonna continue to learn and develop."

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was among those who praised Pickett, saying that you could feel the energy when he entered the game and that there's no going back now.

The Steelers have stumbled out of the gate to start the 2022 season with a 1-3 record -- but sit just one game behind their three division rivals in the AFC North.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will speak at his weekly press conference at 12 p.m. on Pittsburgh's CW.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the latest Steelers content.