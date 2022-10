PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The fans are getting what they've been chanting for at Acrisure Stadium.

Kenny Pickett is in at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kenny Pickett era could begin in moments @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 2, 2022

Mitch Trubisky was taken out after going 7/13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half.

It appears as if Kenny Pickett is getting ready to play — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 2, 2022

Steelers’ rookie QB Kenny Pickett has replaced Mitch Trubisky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

#8 Kenny Pickett is in the game at QB. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2022

The Steelers trail the Jets 10-6 to start the half.