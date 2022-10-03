Report: Kenny Pickett expected to replace Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly making a change at quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Kenny Pickett is expected to replace Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers' starting quarterback.

"The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," he tweeted.

Pickett replaced Trubisky at the start of the second half in Sunday's home loss to the New York Jets. Trubisky was benched after going 7 of 13 for 84 yards passing and an interception in the first half.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, completed 10-of-13 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions. He also ran six times for 15 yards rushing and two scores.