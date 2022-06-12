Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field for the Kenny Chesney concert.

The country music star made his way back to Pittsburgh on Saturday after postponing several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so excited," said Leslie Bucci, a Neshannock Township resident.

"No shoes, no shirt, no problem," a group of people sang outside the stadium before the show.

Many tailgaters told KDKA-TV that they had tickets to the show since 2019.

"They've been in my Apple Wallet since December 2019, and last year I was so upset when they canceled again," one fan said Saturday.

Some people even came from out of the state to see Chesney perform live.

"Kenny in Pittsburgh is a tradition unlike any other. So, we're all excited to be part of it," Ohio resident Ashlynne Daley said before the concert.

"I feel the energy. If you look around, you can feel the crowd. Everybody is ready to go on a Pittsburgh night," said Colin Cain, a Wexford resident.

After Chesney's last show in 2018, 25 tons of trash had to be picked up from the North Side. This year, trash bags were provided to everyone tailgating.

KDKA-TV saw some trash in the parking lots, but it appeared that most people were trying to clean up after themselves.

"We keep going over there and picking up trash and throwing it in our garbage bags. It's a big thing to keep the city clean. That's why they give you trash bags when you come in. It's not hard to do," said Chaz Martin, a Freeport resident.

Extra police patrols were out all Saturday, including DUI rovers. No word yet on any arrests.