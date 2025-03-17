Ken Gormley stepping down next year as Duquesne University president

Ken Gormley, the president of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, will be stepping down from his position next summer.

Gormley has been president of the university for nearly a decade and began his career at Duquesne in 1994.

After stepping down as president on July 1, 2026, Gormley plans to remain as chancellor of Duquesne.

"President Gormley has amassed a remarkable record of accomplishments during his decade as President and his 30 years at the University," said Diane Hupp, Chair of the Board and an alumna. "Ken's leadership and vision have allowed Duquesne's reputation as a national Catholic university to soar during his time in office," she said. "We're grateful that he has agreed to serve in the role of Chancellor after he steps down as president next year, allowing a seamless transition while utilizing his abundant talents to continue the positive momentum of the University."

In a release from the university, Gormley said he is a firm believer in "strategic, long-term planning."

"I feel it's important to create a smooth transition plan for new leadership to blossom and excel, if we're going to make sure the successes of the past decade continue," Gormley said. "It's not enough to look one year ahead at a time—I believe in creating 10- and 30-year plans. My wife, Laura, and I felt this was perfect timing to begin a thoughtful transition."

Among successes of Gormley's during his tenure as president at Duquesne include launching the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine, securing a $50 million gift commitment for the university, and helping oversee the renovation of the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, among others.