Westmoreland County rescue service has locks changed without notice, "Could be very detrimental to the community."

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - Members of the Kecksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad in Westmoreland County say the locks on their ambulance shed were suddenly changed without notice, leaving their volunteers unable to respond to emergency calls on Saturday.

The ambulance service was already set to shut down at the end of the year, according to Kevin Hendrick, a "life member" at the service who once served as the assistant chief. But, for now he explained, they were still in official operation, responding to calls assigned by dispatchers.

Hendrick, who lives next door to the shed, went to the shed to respond to a call Saturday and found the doors locked.

"I was shocked," Hendrick said. "No notice to any members. No notice sent out."

Hendrick said that included Maureen Hutter, the chief of the ambulance service. He shared with KDKA a screenshot of a text with Maurine where she was asked if the locks had been changed and she said; "Not yet. We voted to have them changed at the end of the year."

The organization's assistant chief, John Blizman, said he was also not notified the locks would be changed, and was not given a key. Another volunteer said they were in the same boat.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said they were unaware of service at Kecksburg concluding, indicating they could still be assigned calls.

"It could be very detrimental to the community," Hendrick said. "[If] there's a man in cardiac arrest right down the street, there's no way for any of our members to come in here and move an ambulance today."

Hendrick told KDKA he believes officers voted to shut down the service because of issues they are facing, saying he believes they are making the wrong choice.

"Come January 1, you're depending on services that are further away from these residents and that are going to take longer," Hendrick said "That's going to put a bigger toll on those services that have already taken on the tolls of other services that have closed in their service areas."

Hendrick said he was unsure of who exactly changed the locks, but suspected it was one of their own members.

We reached out to Marvin Leeper, an officer at the EMS service whose number is listed on the door of the building.

Leeper drove to the shed where he spoke to KDKA.

"I've got a key for that door," Leeper said.

When we asked if any other members have keys he began to drive off, saying "Yes, they all have keys."

Nothing was going on, Leeper also said, explaining volunteers could have come to their regular rescue meeting.

Hendrick said the time of that meeting was changed without notice.

"He did not come here to answer a call," Leeper said, referring to Hendrick. "He's a disgruntled employee."

Following the short discussion, Leeper parked across the street from the shed, returning a half hour later and saying he would speak with KDKA for a formal interview. He left without an interview taking place. When KDKA asked him directly if he'd changed the locks as he began to drive away, he indicated he did not, saying he didn't know anything and there would be a meeting in the upcoming weeks where more information would be revealed.

The organization does have a mutual aid agreement for responding to calls with other EMS services, but they are miles away, Hendrick said.