Taco festivals, Irish music, and fitness classes | KDKA Weekend Planner

We have made it to the weekend, and there is plenty to "taco" 'bout!

So, with that said, let's start off with some food plans for your weekend.

Friday Foodie Market

In Penn Hills, the first-ever Friday Foodie Market is being hosted by Steel Goat Marketplace on 200 Jefferson Road from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be food trucks, local vendors, live music, and giveaways.

The event kicks off today, and it will continue on Fridays throughout October.

It's free to attend, and you can learn more on their website at this link.

Pittsburgh Irish Festival

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival begins today and runs through Sunday at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Rankin.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and there will be plenty of Irish-themed food and drink, as well as music and a festive marketplace.

Tickets can be purchased right here.

North Hills Christian Church Trunk Sale

If you're a fan of neighborhood yard sales, be sure to head to the North Hills for the annual trunk sale at North Hills Christian Church on Thompson Run Road on Saturday.

It starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes until noon.

The church is also asking for donations for its food distribution, which it does throughout the year.

If you're able to help before you shop, you can drop off items to donate, such as cereal, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, and canned vegetables.

North Hills Christian Church has more online here.

Pittsburgh Taco Festival

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to the Stacks at Three Crossings in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

There will be more than two dozen food trucks, Latin music, salsa dancing, and more.

The outdoor event is rain or shine and goes from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at this link.

Rise and Thrive Fitness and Wellness Festival

After enjoying all of that food, you can go to the Rise and Thrive Fitness and Wellness Festival in Cranberry Township.

It goes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rose E. Schneider Family YMCA along Ehrman Road.

The event is bringing together more than 35 local gyms, vendors, and unique classes such as self-defense and sunrise yoga.

Check out the full details on Eventbrite.