Fall fun, fall festivals, and fall foods | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, but if you're worried about finding something to do after a few days of rain, no need to worry! The weather looks like it's ready to turn around, and we've got plenty for you to do!

Hay Day at South Park

You can enjoy the start of fall at the annual Hay Day Festival with the whole family.

It's hosted by Allegheny County Parks and will include hayrides, inflatables, face painting, and a petting zoo!

It runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the South Park Fairgrounds, and it's free to attend.

Get more information on the Allegheny County Parks website at this link.

Oktoberfest at Penn Brewery

The final weekend of Oktoberfest continues this weekend at Penn Brewery.

The Bavarian culture celebration continues at their Northside location.

It runs on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but you will have to pay for the beers.

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

Much like Oktoberfest, this weekend is your last chance to travel back in time to the 16th century as the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival wraps up.

You can enjoy all that the medieval era has to offer, including jousting and ye olde music.

There will also be the classic humongous turkey legs.

The fun gets going at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds in West Newton, and it goes until Sunday.

Check out the details here.

Washington Italian Festival

Downtown Washington will transform into Little Italy this weekend for the 9th annual Washington Italian Festival.

There you'll be able to enjoy authentic Italian food, music, crafts, and games.

It's happening at the community pavilion on Main Street on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

Visit Washington County has all the details you'll need on their website.

BaconBurgh

Finally, you can head to the South Side Works to celebrate a beloved breakfast favorite - bacon!

Say hello to BaconBurgh, Pittsburgh's premier bacon festival.

You can indulge in bacon-inspired dishes, listen to live music, grab a beer, and so much more.

It goes from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

It's hosted by Beers of the Burgh, and you can check out more right here.