Oktoberfest, Jazz Festival, and haunted hay rides | KDKA Weekend Planner

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
KDKA Weekend Planner (9/19)
The weekend is here, and if you're still looking for plans, we've got you covered. There's plenty to do, including a Bavarian tradition with some Pittsburgh flair! 

Penn Brewery Oktoberfest

Penn Brewery Oktoberfest is back in the 'Burgh! 

You can head down to the brewery and enjoy German-style brews, authentic German eats like schnitzels, and sauerkraut. There will also be live music. 

It goes this weekend and next from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Admission is free. 

They've got the details on their website at this link

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

If that's not enough, Liberty Avenue is playing host to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. 

The three-day celebration features the best jazz music in the world with renowned musicians, including some right here in Pittsburgh.

It gets started on Friday night at 8 p.m. with a George Benson tribute at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 

You can see a full schedule of events and performances right here

Derry Railroad Days Festival

You can celebrate Westmoreland's railroad heritage at the Derry Railroad Days Festival this weekend. 

The annual festival is returning for its 35th year. 

The fun includes a parade, food, entertainment, and a picnic. 

It all gets going on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the parade and runs until 10 p.m. on Sunday. 

Learn more at this link

Allen's Haunted Hayrides

Now, if you're ready to get spooky season going, a farm in Fayette County is just the place for you. 

Allen's Haunted Hayrides is hosting a unique event tonight, with a sensory-friendly night. 

It's the fourth year they're offering the "scare-lite" event. 

It begins at 7 p.m., and you can get the full details on their website

