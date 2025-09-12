Phantom Fall Fest, Oktoberfests, and car cruises | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and it's more than just Steelers vs. Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium, so if you're still in need of plans, we're here to help you have a fun one!

Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest

Beginning tonight, Kennywood kicks off its Phantom Fall Fest.

More than 300 actors will fill the park grounds, all with the intention of scaring.

There will also be six haunted houses and four scare zones.

The organizers said "Detached" is their newest and most horrifying haunt yet.

You can also enjoy fall food, jump on some of the rides, and more.

Phantom Fall Fest runs on select weekends until November 1, and you can get a full schedule as well as tickets right here.

Idlewild's Hallow-BOO

This weekend is the return of Hallow-BOO at Idlewild.

All of the traditional favorites will be there, but there will also be brand-new characters for kids to meet.

The family fun runs on Saturdays and Sundays through October 26.

Check out the details on their website.

50s Fest and Car Cruise

Head down to Greene County this weekend for the 50s Fest and Car Cruise.

Traffic will be blocked off down the main drag in Waynesburg outside of the Greene County Courthouse on East High Street.

Along the road will be classic cars, food, music, and so much more.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and it's free to attend.

Visit Greene County has all you need to know at this link.

Pittsburgh County Fair

If you're looking to squeeze in one more fair before the summer officially comes to a close, Pittsburgh is hosting its county fair on Saturday.

Now in its third year, Allegheny Commons Park West on the North Side will have all things homemade and homegrown.

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., there will be food, music, farm animals, a farmers' market, and more.

It's free to attend, and you can see more right here.

Green Tree Oktoberfest

If you're ready for fall, you can kick off the season early at the Green Tree Oktoberfest.

It's happening at Green Tree Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, food, and family fun.

Of course, it just wouldn't be a Pittsburgh-area event without fireworks.

Those are set to start around 8:15 p.m.

Get a full schedule of events at this link.