Fitness, live music, amusement parks, and Greek food | KDKA Weekend Planner

We've made it to the weekend, and if you're still looking for plans, you're in luck - we've got plenty for you to check out if you need something to do!

Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival

We start with one event that truly raises the bar, and that's the inaugural Pittsburgh Power and Fitness Festival.

More than 10,000 athletes and people who love fitness will take over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend. There will be competitions as well as a fitness expo.

Tickets are available at the door and online; you can find them on their website at this link.

Kennywood celebrates moms and first responders

This weekend, Kennywood is celebrating the heroes in our lives.

First responders, military members, and healthcare workers will get a free ticket this weekend. They can also bring their family and friends along with them while getting up to four discounted tickets.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and you can get more information on the park and the deal on the Kennywood website.

Pittonkatonk May Day Music Festival

Schenley Park will be alive with the sound of music this weekend during the Pittonkatonk May Day Spectacular Music Festival.

World-renowned brass ensembles, global music, local musicians, and other entertainers for all ages will be part of the festival.

You can also enjoy delicious food and drinks from local vendors.

The festival runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday night and 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

It's free to attend, and you can check out the details right here.

Oakland 63rd Annual Greek Food Festival

Friday and Saturday are the final weekend of the 63rd annual Greek Food Festival.

You can enjoy the kebabs and the rest of the full range of Greek cuisine at the Saint Nicholas Cathedral Community Center in Oakland.

There will be live music and dancing to go along with the delicious food.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days.