Get outta 'Tahn - with a packed weekend in Pittsburgh, there's more to do outside the city | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the first weekend in June and you already know it's going to be a busy one here in the city of Pittsburgh but there's also plenty going on outside the city, as well.

Fayette County Fiber Festival

First, let's head to the Fayette County Fairgrounds for the second-annual Fiber Festival.

It focuses on all things yarn and fiber-related. There will be live demonstrations, vendors, and of course, food.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Parking and admission are free but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Connellsville Communities Ministries Food Pantry.

You can get more details on their website at this link.

Spirit of the River: Ohiopyle Wine & Arts Festival

Next, let's head over to Ohiopyle for a wine and arts festival.

It's one of the borough's biggest fundraisers that supports the borough, the volunteer fire department, the community center, and the churches.

There will be live music, wine and spirits tastings, and more than 40 arts and crafts vendors.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $25 and they can be purchased right here.

Soergel Orchards Strawberry Festival

If strawberries are more your thing, Soergel Orchards' strawberry festival is back this year.

The fields will be open on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. for pick-your-own-strawberry time!

They will also have strawberry-themed desserts, a play space for kids, and a farm animal meet and greet.

You can check out more on Soergel's website at this link.

Autism Touch-A-Truck Event

Families in the special needs community can head to Fawn Township to let kids get up close with some big trucks.

It's the third-annual Autism Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tour Ed Mine off of Ridge Road, there will be a bounce house, food trucks, kids activities, horseback riding, and even educational vendors.

It's all free and Kidsburgh has more information on the unique event.

Three Rivers Outdoor Company Gear Fest

Three Rivers Outdoor Company is calling all outdoor enthusiasts for its annual Gear Fest.

On Saturday in Regent Square from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., you'll have a chance to shop for new gear and sell used gear.

It costs $30 to set up and sell gear, but you will have to sign up in advance.

There will also be live music, outdoor activities, and a beer garden.

Get the details and sign up on their website right here.

3 Rivers Comicon

Back in the city, Comicon is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., then it gets going again on Sunday at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be cosplay contests, vendors, exhibits, and panels with some of the best in the business.

Kids 8 and under are free and tickets for ages 9-14 are $15.

Tickets for adults start at $13.

Check out the details on the Comicon website!