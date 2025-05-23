Watch CBS News
Local News

Delicious food, street art, and exotic pets | KDKA Weekend Planner

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Weekend Planner (5/23)
KDKA Weekend Planner (5/23) 01:19

It's Memorial Day Weekend, and there's plenty for you to do to go along with your yearly cookout, and we start at Pittsburgh's favorite theme park! 

Kennywood Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival

It's the first weekend of the Bites and Pints Food and Drink Festival, and while you're there, you can sample foods and drinks from around the world. 

The festival is going on every weekend through June 29. 

Along with the festival, the Steel Curtain will be open for the first time in more than a year. You can ride the rollercoaster starting on Saturday, but gold and platinum passholders can jump aboard today. 

Get tickets and information on Kennywood's website

Pittsburgh Riverlife Chalk Fest

The Pittsburgh Riverlife Chalk Fest is back on the North Shore this weekend. 

Chalk artists from across the country will be on hand, showcasing their work. In addition to the breathtaking street art, there will be delicious food, drinks, and live entertainment. 

It happens along Isabella Street on Saturday and Sunday. 

Check out more at this link

Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo

Thousands of snakes, turtles, and lizards will be invading the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. 

It's the return of the Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo. 

There you'll be able to buy an exotic pet, pet supplies, food, housing, and learn from some of the best breeders in the business. 

It all happens on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get the details on their website

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.