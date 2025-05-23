Delicious food, street art, and exotic pets | KDKA Weekend Planner

It's Memorial Day Weekend, and there's plenty for you to do to go along with your yearly cookout, and we start at Pittsburgh's favorite theme park!

Kennywood Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival

It's the first weekend of the Bites and Pints Food and Drink Festival, and while you're there, you can sample foods and drinks from around the world.

The festival is going on every weekend through June 29.

Along with the festival, the Steel Curtain will be open for the first time in more than a year. You can ride the rollercoaster starting on Saturday, but gold and platinum passholders can jump aboard today.

Get tickets and information on Kennywood's website.

Pittsburgh Riverlife Chalk Fest

The Pittsburgh Riverlife Chalk Fest is back on the North Shore this weekend.

Chalk artists from across the country will be on hand, showcasing their work. In addition to the breathtaking street art, there will be delicious food, drinks, and live entertainment.

It happens along Isabella Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out more at this link.

Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo

Thousands of snakes, turtles, and lizards will be invading the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend.

It's the return of the Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo.

There you'll be able to buy an exotic pet, pet supplies, food, housing, and learn from some of the best breeders in the business.

It all happens on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get the details on their website.