Toys, tacos, and classic music | KDKA Weekend Planner

It's Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend in the city, and there's more than just the race to do in the area.

So, let's dive into what you can do this weekend, and you don't even have to run...unless you want to!

Bethel Park Toypalooza

First, for the kids and the kids at heart, head to Bethel Park for the Toypalooza toy show.

It's taking over the AHN Sports Complex on Cool Springs Drive on Saturday.

There you'll find more than 300 toy tables where you can shop for all types of new and rare toys, as well as comic books and graphic novels. Along with all of that, there will be a selection of video games.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets cost $5, with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

Check out the details on their website at this link.

Tattoos, Booze, and Tacos Fest

The Monroeville Convention Center is playing host to a tasty and artistic weekend event for all the adults out there.

The Tattoos, Booze, and Tacos Fest is happening today through Sunday.

You can pretty much expect exactly what the title tells you: tasty tacos and drinks, the chance to get some ink from talented tattoo artists, live music, and shopping at dozens of vendors.

It costs $20 to get in, and you can find tickets here.

Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's "Big Band Pops"

The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale is back this weekend with its newest show called "Big Band Pops," and it features nostalgic music from the 1940s.

There will be two shows this weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

On Saturday, the show will be at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, the show will be at Ingomar Church at 4:00 p.m.

Buy your tickets here.