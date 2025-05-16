Pierogis, live entertainment, dogs, and safety | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and it is a jam-packed one in western Pennsylvania with plenty to do, so let's help you plan a fun one!

Millvale Music Festival

The ever-popular Millvale Music Festival is back, and more than 300 acts will be performing this year across 28 stages.

It includes comedians, bands, and visual artists.

The festival runs on Friday evening and Saturday. It's free to attend, and a schedule of events is available on the festival's website at this link.

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival

For all of you pierogi lovers, this one is for you - after a two-year hiatus, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is back!

More than two dozen vendors will serve up more than 100 pierogi-inspired dishes.

It goes from noon until 5 p.m. at Southside Works.

Check out the details right here.

HARP's Barks & Brews Celebration

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding its annual "Barks and Brews" celebration this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., there will be about a dozen breweries, food trucks, and live entertainment at HARP's East Side location on Hamilton Avenue.

It costs $40 to attend, and you can get tickets, which HARP says are going fast, on their website.

Sarver Health and Safety Fair

Happening in Sarver on Saturday is a health and safety fair.

It runs from noon until 4 p.m. at Lernerville Speedway. You'll be able to try some tasty food and interact with a number of cool and unique vehicles like a monster truck and a cement mixer.

It's free to attend.

Blairsville Food Truck Festival

Finally, you can head to Indiana County for the Blairsville Food Truck Festival. It's happening on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. on Market Street.

There will be more than 30 food trucks, craft and business vendors, raffles, and activities for kids.

Get the details on the Visit Indiana County Website at this link.