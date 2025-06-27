The World's Largest Rubber Duck returns, good food, and fireworks | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and if you're still looking to make some plans, we've got you covered with plenty of good food, tunes, and drinks!

Barbecue and Bands Festival

A new food festival is coming to town: the Barbecue and Bands Festival starts today at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Of course, there will be plenty of ribs, pulled pork, and sides to try out from award-winning grilles.

There will also be live music, including America's number one Earth, Wind, & Fire tribute band playing through Sunday night.

The festival is rain or shine, and you can get tickets at this link.

World Square Festival

Also kicking off today is the World Square Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh.

This year, the event that celebrates Pittsburgh's international communities features businesses, artists, vendors, food, and performers from all across the area.

The fun is happening in the Benedum lot at the intersection of Seventh Street and Penn Avenue.

It's free to attend and starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. The full schedule of events can be found on their website.

Taco and Tequila Festival

Saturday night in Washington County at EQT Park, the home of the Washington Wild Things, is the Taco and Tequila Festival.

Grab your crew and enjoy a night out kicking it with your favorite throwback artists like Lil Jon, Paul Wall, and Twista while getting some of the region's best chef-inspired taco vendors throughout the festival.

Of course, you can wash down those tacos with some margaritas and tequila.

Gates open for general admission at 2:30 p.m., and you can buy tickets right here.

Boom on the Bridge

If you're looking for somewhere to get the 4th of July holiday started early, you can head out to Beaver County's Boom on the Bridge.

It's on Saturday in downtown Bridgewater near the Rochester-Bridgewater Bridge and Bridge Street.

There will be live music, family fun, food vendors, and a fireworks show to end the night.

It goes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it's free to attend.

The full schedule and details can be found at this link.

Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market

If you're into vintage items, make sure your calendar is clear on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market is taking place at the Highline along E. Carson Street.

You'll be able to shop for local vintage goods, enjoy food and drink from Burgher's Brewing, and listen to music from local artists.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, and you can check out the event details on Facebook.

Pride in the Park

On Sunday, you can celebrate the end of Pride Month with Pride in Park at Dormont Park.

There will be food trucks, vendors, drinks, music, and more.

It's free to attend and gets started at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more on Facebook.

World's Largest Rubber Duck Migrates to Idlewild

Finally, if you missed it back in 2013, you have another chance to see the world's largest rubber duck!

Beginning today and through Sunday in Ligonier, the duck is posing for your selfies at Idlewild and Soak Zone.

Standing six stories tall and weighing more than 15 tons, the duck will be joined by her slightly smaller offspring, who is a mere 10 feet tall.

There is also a lot of fun planned for this weekend at Idlewild, including a "Shake Your Tail Feather" dance party, a foam fest, a quack track interactive walkthrough, and of course, plenty of selfie opportunities.

Get tickets right here.