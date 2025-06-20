Pogo World Championships, Westmoreland County Air Show, and crafts | KDKA Weekend Planner

We have made it to the weekend and it's going to be a hot one, but if you're willing the brave the heat, there are a lot of fantastic events happening.

Pittsburgh Wine Fest

Pittsburgh's official and largest wine festival is back this weekend.

Head over to Mellon Square on Saturday to try wine from all over the tri-state area. Along with wine, there will be craft and food vendors as well as live entertainment.

It runs from noon until 10 p.m.

Get the details on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership website right here.

'Burgh Bazaar

The Cultural District will play host to the first Burgh Bazaar. It's happening at the corner of 7th and Penn by the Benedum Center. There will be good food and dozens of vendors.

It kicks off at noon and goes until 5 p.m.

Learn more at this link.

Burtner House Strawberry Festival

The Burtner House in Harrison is hosting the 49th annual Strawberry Festival.

You'll be able to indulge in delicious treats, tour the historic house, and participate in exciting activities.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Their website has all the details you need.

Car Cruise-A-Palooza

Hundreds of cars will line up on Main Street in Downtown Butler for the annual Car Cruise-A-Palooza.

Along with the wheels, there will be live DJs, food, and craft vendors.

It's happening on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Rod Fathers have the full schedule at this link.

Pogo-Palooza & World Championships

The World Championship of Pogo Sticking is back in Pittsburgh!

Pogo-Palooza brings the world's best extreme pogo athletes to town, and you'll get to see them do all types of flips and tricks that will leave you gasping for air.

The action gets underway on Friday evening on 6th Street downtown and then moves to X-Pogo in Wilkinsburg on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the details on the X-Pogo website right here.

Westmoreland County Air Show

The always-popular Westmoreland County Air Show is back this weekend, and it's happening at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

You'll get to see cool aircraft take to the skies to dazzle you and the family.

On the ground, you'll be able to check out other aircraft up close. There will also be cars and the Big Idaho Potato Truck.

Get the full schedule of events at this link.