Watch CBS News
Local News

Furries, dinosaurs, and car shows | KDKA Weekend Planner

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Weekend Planner (7/4)
KDKA Weekend Planner (7/4) 01:28

It's the 4th of July weekend, and there is plenty to do to celebrate, and if you don't have plans yet, we've got you covered. 

Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh

The furries are back in Pittsburgh as Anthrocon returns this weekend. 

Organizers estimate 19,000 will attend the convention, and it includes everything from workshops to a block party. 

On Saturday afternoon, there will be the annual Fur Suit Parade. 

Anthrocon runs through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Full details and schedules can be found on their website right here

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival

You can head to Twin Lakes Park for the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend. 

It runs through Sunday, and you'll be able to check out live performances, try great ethnic foods, and shop for thousands of handmade crafts. 

Check out more at this link

Dinosaur Adventure in Monroeville

Families can step back to prehistoric times at the Monroeville Convention Center starting on Saturday! 

Dinosaur Adventure will showcase exhibits with life-sized dinosaurs that even come to life. 

It starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon. 

Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them here

Head Turners' Veterans Car Show

In Plum on Saturday, Head Turners Pittsburgh is hosting a veterans car show. 

Hundreds of cars, trucks, and bikes are expected to be parked at Plum High School, along with food trucks and other vendors. 

It goes from noon until 4 p.m., and you can get all the details on Facebook

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.