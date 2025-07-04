Furries, dinosaurs, and car shows | KDKA Weekend Planner

It's the 4th of July weekend, and there is plenty to do to celebrate, and if you don't have plans yet, we've got you covered.

Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh

The furries are back in Pittsburgh as Anthrocon returns this weekend.

Organizers estimate 19,000 will attend the convention, and it includes everything from workshops to a block party.

On Saturday afternoon, there will be the annual Fur Suit Parade.

Anthrocon runs through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Full details and schedules can be found on their website right here.

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival

You can head to Twin Lakes Park for the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend.

It runs through Sunday, and you'll be able to check out live performances, try great ethnic foods, and shop for thousands of handmade crafts.

Check out more at this link.

Dinosaur Adventure in Monroeville

Families can step back to prehistoric times at the Monroeville Convention Center starting on Saturday!

Dinosaur Adventure will showcase exhibits with life-sized dinosaurs that even come to life.

It starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them here.

Head Turners' Veterans Car Show

In Plum on Saturday, Head Turners Pittsburgh is hosting a veterans car show.

Hundreds of cars, trucks, and bikes are expected to be parked at Plum High School, along with food trucks and other vendors.

It goes from noon until 4 p.m., and you can get all the details on Facebook.