Live music, anime, UFOs, and classic cars | KDKA Weekend Planner

Northside Music Festival

The Northside Music Festival is back in Deutchstown this weekend, and it kicks off today.

The three-day festival is free and will feature more than 70 musical acts, art vendors, and food trucks.

Along with the music, food, and art, there will also be activities for the kids.

Tekko Anime Convention

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is once again playing host to Tekko, Pittsburgh's largest anime convention.

It brings together fans of Japanese pop culture from anime to gaming.

It runs through Sunday.

Kecksburg UFO Festival

In Westmoreland County, Kecksburg is hosting its annual UFO Festival.

It commemorates December 9, 1965, when some claim they saw a UFO crash into the woods outside of town.

The festival will have music, contests, food, fireworks, a parade, and speakers.

It gets underway on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Glenshaw Flea Market

Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw will host a massive flea market this weekend.

Thousands of items will be up for sale, all packed in three buildings as well as an outdoor area.

There will be food, drinks, and a bake sale.

It's happening Friday through Sunday, and Sunday will feature the $5 bag sale.

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

It's race weekend in Schenley Park! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix races take place on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can also check out the international car show, which will feature nearly 3,000 classic, antique, and exotic vehicles.

