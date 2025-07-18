Watch CBS News
Live music, anime, UFOs, and classic cars | KDKA Weekend Planner

KDKA Weekend Planner (7/18)
KDKA Weekend Planner (7/18) 01:13

The weekend is here, and as we do each and every Friday, we're here to help if you're still looking to plan a fun weekend. 

Northside Music Festival

The Northside Music Festival is back in Deutchstown this weekend, and it kicks off today. 

The three-day festival is free and will feature more than 70 musical acts, art vendors, and food trucks. 

Along with the music, food, and art, there will also be activities for the kids. 

You can get all the details on their website at this link

Tekko Anime Convention

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is once again playing host to Tekko, Pittsburgh's largest anime convention. 

It brings together fans of Japanese pop culture from anime to gaming. 

It runs through Sunday. 

Check out a full rundown of events right here

Kecksburg UFO Festival

In Westmoreland County, Kecksburg is hosting its annual UFO Festival. 

It commemorates December 9, 1965, when some claim they saw a UFO crash into the woods outside of town. 

The festival will have music, contests, food, fireworks, a parade, and speakers. 

It gets underway on Friday and runs through Sunday. 

The Kecksburg VFD has the details on their website

Glenshaw Flea Market

Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw will host a massive flea market this weekend. 

Thousands of items will be up for sale, all packed in three buildings as well as an outdoor area. 

There will be food, drinks, and a bake sale. 

It's happening Friday through Sunday, and Sunday will feature the $5 bag sale. 

Check out more at this link

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

It's race weekend in Schenley Park! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix races take place on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

You can also check out the international car show, which will feature nearly 3,000 classic, antique, and exotic vehicles. 

Learn more on their website right here

