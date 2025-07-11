Watch CBS News
Picklesburgh, community days, and the Whiskey Rebellion | KDKA Weekend Planner

Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Weekend Planner (7/11)
KDKA Weekend Planner (7/11) 01:24

We have made it to the weekend, and if you're still looking for plans, we've got you covered. 

Of course, we have to start with the biggest event of them all this weekend. 

Picklesburgh 

It's Picklesburgh's biggest celebration yet, as it will be the 10th anniversary of the annual festival. 

There will be vendors, live music, activities for kids, and of course, the Dill-Cathlon, which includes the famous pickle juice drinking competition. 

It kicks off today at noon, and you can get a full rundown of events on their website at this link

Cranberry Township Community Days

Head over to Cranberry for the township community days this weekend. 

There will be more than 260 vendors at Cranberry Community Park on Friday and Saturday. 

Along with the vendors, there will be live concerts, a beer and wine garden, a home run derby, and fireworks. 

Check out the details right here

Realm of the Reptile

On Sunday, the Waterfront in Homestead is playing host to a reptilian experience. 

The Realm of the Reptile will feature live animals, face painting, balloon art, and more. 

It goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and it's all free. 

You can learn more about the event at this link

Whiskey Rebellion Festival

Downtown Washington, Pa., is playing host to the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival. 

It includes historical reenactments, food trucks, music, and a place where kids can learn all about the history of the Revolutionary War period. 

The festival is happening on Main Street today and Saturday. 

The Bradford House has the schedule and details on its website

