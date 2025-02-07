Cupid's Chase 5K, I Made It market and a Galentine's Brunch | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend a series of events for families and friends are popping up in our area.

Cupid's Chase 5K

The race will be on Saturday, and begin at 10 a.m at PNC Park's Left Field Lounge.

The race will start at PNC Park and end near the West Penn Railroad Bridge.

The event is fully accessible and pet-friendly. All pets must be on a leash.

Participants who registered will be guaranteed a Cupid's Chase T-Shirt, but the remaining shirts will be available after Jan. 1 while supplies last.

Tickets are on sale for $45 and more information can be found on the website.

I Made It! Mine

This market will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday at The Block Northway.

The event will be on two levels and feature over 100 local vendors and artists that will sell items like jewelry, art, food and drinks.

More event details can be find on the market's website.

Galentine's Brunch

The brunch will be on the North Shore at Bar Louie Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The restaurant will offer wine tastings and giveaways and brunch will be served until 3 p.m.

Verizon FanFest

This nationwide event is coming to Pittsburgh during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The event itself will start at 4:00 p.m. and will give guests the chance to see NFL legends, tour the locker room, participate in football challenges and enjoy musical performances.

The RSVP application is closed, but tickets will be available at a first come first serve basis.

More information is on the event website.

WinterFest

The winter-themed event will be at Morraine State Park on Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There will be live music, food and craft vendors, chainsaw-carving demonstrations, guided hikes and many more events including a new inaugural soup contest.

The full list of event details can be found on the Morraine Preservation Fund's website.

Star Wars Concert

This concert is by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall on Feb. 7 - Feb. 9.

For the Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope orchestral concert, the first film in the series will play on the screen while the symphony plays iconic musical scores.

The event will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but will start at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

More details can be found on the Pittsburgh Symphony's website.