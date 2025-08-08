Fairs, craft beers, and Steel City Con | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and if you need plans, we've got you covered, and we'll help you plan a fun one!

Annual Butler Farm Show

Let's head north to Butler for the Butler Farm Show at the Butler Farm Showgrounds.

There you'll be able to see animal shows, jump on carnival rides, taste fair food, listen to music, and so much more.

The fair runs through Saturday, and admission is $10. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Greene County Fair

But, wait! There is more fair fun to be had! Head down to Greene County for their annual fair in Waynesburg.

It also runs through Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds. There will be a petting zoo, magic shows, food, games, and more.

Tonight, there will also be the always entertaining demolition derby.

Admission is again $10, and gates open at 2 p.m.

Get more at this link.

Washington County Agricultural Fair

If you're not totally "faired-out" by now, there's also the 27th annual Washington County Agricultural Fair.

The eight days of summer fun are the oldest agricultural fair in the state. There will be fun for the whole family: live music, rides, food, games, and grandstand favorites such as the demolition derby.

It opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

A full rundown of events can be found at this link.

Steel City Con

Let's head over to the Monroeville Convention Center for Steel City Con.

There will be hundreds of vendors, an artist alley, question and answer sessions, and a slew of celebrity meet and greets.

Those celebrities include professional boxers Mike Tyson, professional wrestler Kane, Jon Bernthal from The Walking Dead, and Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin from Full House.

Doors open on Friday morning at 10 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.

More information and events can be found on their website.

Barrel and Flow Fest

One of the most popular craft beer festivals in the country returns to Pittsburgh this weekend.

In its fifth year, the Barrel and Flow Fest takes place on Saturday at the Stacks at Three Crossings in the Strip District.

There you'll be able to enjoy exclusive craft brew collections, a uniquely curated collection of vendors, live music and entertainment, and networking opportunities.

It goes from 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Family Day Series

Free family fun returns to Schenley Park on Sunday, and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Family Day series takes flight with the whimsical theme "Flights of Fancy."

In partnership with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the event brings books and imagination to life with storytelling, live bird encounters, free rides on the PNC Carousel, crafts, costumed characters, and more, all in the heart of Oakland.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

You can see more on their website, as well as other events.