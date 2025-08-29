Dancing, soul food, and delicious drinks | KDKA Weekend Planner

We've made it to the weekend, and if you're looking for plans, we've got you covered, but make sure you pack your dancing shoes and your appetite.

Tamburitzans at South Park

Let's start in South Park, where on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., you can watch a free Tamburitzans performance at the South Park Amphitheater along Farmshow Drive.

There will also be food trucks, local distilleries, and wineries selling drinks and other fare for you to check out.

It's happening rain or shine, but don't forget a blanket or lawn chairs so you have a place to sit.

Get more information at this link.

Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival

The Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival is back in downtown this weekend.

The mouth-watering celebration begins on Friday and runs through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. each day at the intersections of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue.

It's free to attend, and you can get a full list of vendors and events at this link.

Rock the Pour Festival

Castle Shannon is home to the Rock the Pour Wine, Spirits, and Beer Fest.

It's being presented by Dead Head Winery at the Castle Shannon Fire Hall.

The pours start at 1 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

You can enjoy a day of wine, spirits, beer, food, live music, and more.

Tickets are still available, and they can be purchased right here.

West Alexander Fair

In Washington County, starting on Labor Day on Monday, the West Alexander Fair kicks off.

There will be plenty of food, fun, rides, livestock exhibits, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and more!

It goes from Monday to Saturday at the fairgrounds along Route 40.

Tickets are $10, and you can check out the details on their website.