Watch CBS News
Local News

Sidewalk sales, community days, and classic cars | KDKA Weekend Planner

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Weekend Planner (8/1)
KDKA Weekend Planner (8/1) 01:31

The weekend is officially here, and if you're still looking for plans, we've got just what you need for a fun one. 

Shadyside Sidewalk Sale

We'll begin in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood, and that's where you'll be able to shop until you drop all weekend long. 

The annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale has begun, and there on Walnut Street, you'll be able to get the best deals of the year from some of the most popular Shadyside stores. 

The event runs through Sunday, and you can check out more here

Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market

There's more shopping fun to be had this weekend, but this time it's in the Waterfront. 

The Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market takes place tonight from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. 

It's family-friendly and there will be food, drinks, and deals at an outdoor vendor market. 

Check out the details on Facebook

North Strabane Community Day

In Washington County, North Strabane Township is holding its community day on Saturday. 

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes late. 

There will be activities for the kids, food trucks, music, vendors, and of course, the night ends with a fireworks show. 

It happens at North Strabane Park and is free to attend. 

The full rundown of events can be found at this link.

Washington Cruisers Car Cruise

There's more to do in Washington County as the Washington Crusiers Car Club rolls into the Tanger Outlets on Sunday. 

Classic cars will be on display from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it costs $5 to attend. The entrance fee supports the Ronald McDonald House. 

There will be live music, a Chinese auction, food trucks, and the classic wheels. 

Learn more on the Washington Crusiers website!

Pittsburgh Import Expo

On Saturday, you can take a ride down to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the Pittsburgh Import Expo. 

It's the 15th anniversary of the event, and you'll be able to check out souped-up cars and so much more. 

Tickets can be bought at the door, and you can see the history of the event at this link

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue