Sidewalk sales, community days, and classic cars | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is officially here, and if you're still looking for plans, we've got just what you need for a fun one.

Shadyside Sidewalk Sale

We'll begin in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood, and that's where you'll be able to shop until you drop all weekend long.

The annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale has begun, and there on Walnut Street, you'll be able to get the best deals of the year from some of the most popular Shadyside stores.

The event runs through Sunday, and you can check out more here.

Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market

There's more shopping fun to be had this weekend, but this time it's in the Waterfront.

The Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market takes place tonight from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

It's family-friendly and there will be food, drinks, and deals at an outdoor vendor market.

Check out the details on Facebook.

North Strabane Community Day

In Washington County, North Strabane Township is holding its community day on Saturday.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes late.

There will be activities for the kids, food trucks, music, vendors, and of course, the night ends with a fireworks show.

It happens at North Strabane Park and is free to attend.

The full rundown of events can be found at this link.

Washington Cruisers Car Cruise

There's more to do in Washington County as the Washington Crusiers Car Club rolls into the Tanger Outlets on Sunday.

Classic cars will be on display from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it costs $5 to attend. The entrance fee supports the Ronald McDonald House.

There will be live music, a Chinese auction, food trucks, and the classic wheels.

Learn more on the Washington Crusiers website!

Pittsburgh Import Expo

On Saturday, you can take a ride down to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the Pittsburgh Import Expo.

It's the 15th anniversary of the event, and you'll be able to check out souped-up cars and so much more.

Tickets can be bought at the door, and you can see the history of the event at this link.